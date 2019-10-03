Advance Gold (CVE:AAX) Trading Down 9.1%

Advance Gold Corp (CVE:AAX) shares were down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 39,420 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 57,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market cap of $3.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02.

Advance Gold (CVE:AAX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

Advance Gold Company Profile (CVE:AAX)

Advance Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada, Kenya, and Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tabasquena silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; a 100% interest in the Venaditas silver project located in Ojocaliente, Mexico; and a 13.5% interest in the Kakamega advanced gold project located in Kenya, East Africa.

