Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.27

Advantage Lithium Corp (CVE:AAL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 117297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Advantage Lithium and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a market cap of $43.96 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.41.

About Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL)

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.

