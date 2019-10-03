Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Gap Up to $0.27

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.27. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 1,319,280 shares.

ADXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advaxis in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 5,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 562,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 553,031 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 295,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 95,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 53,633.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 50,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

