Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.

AVK opened at $14.35 on Thursday. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68.

In other news, insider Michael A. Smart acquired 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.24 per share, with a total value of $66,885.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,423.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 6,913 shares of company stock valued at $88,726 in the last ninety days.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

