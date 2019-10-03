Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) Shares Up 12.5%

Aeon Global Health Corp (OTCMKTS:AGHC)’s share price shot up 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.09, 125,899 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 2,836% from the average session volume of 4,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeon Global Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Aeon Global Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGHC)

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile.

