Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Agenus alerts:

Shares of AGEN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,970. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.83. Agenus has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $3.88.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agenus will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Agenus by 80,579.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 19,339 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Agenus by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth about $595,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Agenus by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth about $528,000. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.