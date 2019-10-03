Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 98.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,703 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 420,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,828,000 after purchasing an additional 134,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 42,918 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 201.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 13,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 27,429 shares during the last quarter.

A stock opened at $73.35 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $82.27. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.66%.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays downgraded Agilent Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $314,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,226.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,909,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,293 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

