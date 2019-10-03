Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Up 5.6%

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) shot up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.88 and last traded at $34.72, 712,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 537,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $80.00 price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.17). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 383.05% and a negative return on equity of 59.89%. The company had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $231,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

