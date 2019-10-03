Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.01

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.01 and traded as high as $73.34. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at $72.08, with a volume of 398,334 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$68.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$78.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$704.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$646.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.6614268 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.289 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Alain Blackburn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.80, for a total transaction of C$227,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$109,303.60. Also, Senior Officer Don Allan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.82, for a total transaction of C$1,133,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,802,064.12. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,096,360.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

