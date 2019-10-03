Aigang (AIX) Price Down 51.2% Over Last 7 Days

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Aigang has a market capitalization of $12,386.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aigang has traded 51.2% lower against the dollar. One Aigang token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aigang Profile

Aigang (AIX) is a token. It was first traded on July 2nd, 2017. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork. The official website for Aigang is aigang.network.

Buying and Selling Aigang

Aigang can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

