Air China Ltd (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Air China Ltd (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

AIRYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Air China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

AIRYY stock remained flat at $$17.54 on Friday. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520. Air China has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

