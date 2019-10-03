Air France KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) received a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective from equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.34 ($12.02).

AF stock traded down €0.17 ($0.20) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €9.30 ($10.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($17.03). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €9.86.

Air France KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

