AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AK Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.18. AK Steel posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AK Steel will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AK Steel.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. AK Steel had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKS shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price target on shares of AK Steel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.40 price target (up from $1.90) on shares of AK Steel in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $3.00 price target on shares of AK Steel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AK Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.73.

Shares of NYSE:AKS traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. 10,919,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,044,553. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. AK Steel has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $689.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in AK Steel by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AK Steel by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in AK Steel by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 366,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 261,282 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AK Steel by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 222,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 83,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AK Steel by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 940,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

