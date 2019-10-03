AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.73

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.73 and traded as low as $1.10. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 8,072 shares traded.

AKT.A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital lowered AKITA Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AKITA Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.38.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile (TSE:AKT.A)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.