Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.35 and last traded at $87.40, approximately 622 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.48.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.77.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOF)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

