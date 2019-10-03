ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AQG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.70

ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AQG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.70 and traded as low as $5.88. ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 231,345 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$6.12 and its 200-day moving average is A$4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05.

ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile (ASX:AQG)

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

