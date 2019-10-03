Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,238,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.02% of Albany International worth $268,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 86.0% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 519,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 240,054 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,440,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,076,000 after purchasing an additional 340,272 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the second quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 29.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albany International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of AIN traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,799. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $58.06 and a 52-week high of $92.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.38.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $273.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.75 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Read More: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.