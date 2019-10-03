Alchemint Standards Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,055.00 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $220,728.00 and $4,055.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and BitForex. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00190379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.01008847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00024292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00089451 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt.

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.