Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Alcoa by 24.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth $234,000.

AA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Macquarie cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of AA traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.12. 134,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,174. Alcoa Corp has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $45.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.33. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

