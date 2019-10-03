Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ ALXN traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.48. 942,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $92.56 and a 12-month high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.31 and a 200-day moving average of $121.61.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,144,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,939,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,649,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,180,703,000 after purchasing an additional 211,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,230,000 after purchasing an additional 199,298 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,241,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,384,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,810,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,400,000 after purchasing an additional 665,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

