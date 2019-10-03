Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Allegion’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company expects stronger revenues, pricing actions and greater operational efficiency to boost earnings in the quarters ahead. Also, Allegion continues to focus on making incremental investments in product development. In addition, the company is trying to chalk out channel strategies and gain enterprise excellence to accelerate core market expansion. It is committed toward rewarding shareholders through share repurchase programs and dividend payments. However, the stock has been overvalued compared with its industry over the past year. Also, rising costs of sales remain a concern for its margins in the near term. Moreover, the company's businesses are subject to seasonality, depending on the product line. Analysts have become increasingly bearish on Allegion.”

Get Allegion alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allegion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

Shares of ALLE stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.02. 17,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,530. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.98. Allegion has a 1 year low of $74.83 and a 1 year high of $111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $731.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.76 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 1,923.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 103.4% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegion (ALLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.