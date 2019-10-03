Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Allergan were worth $35,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Allergan by 14.6% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allergan by 4.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Allergan by 19.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allergan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 262,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allergan by 650.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGN stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.87. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGN. Mizuho cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Allergan from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allergan from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 price target (down from $217.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.15.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

