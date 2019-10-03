Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $125.00 target price on Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Allstate alerts:

In other Allstate news, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 27,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $2,994,495.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $92,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,952.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,783 shares of company stock worth $10,472,581 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. United Bank boosted its position in Allstate by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 17,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Allstate by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,019,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,015,000 after acquiring an additional 139,584 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,380,000 after acquiring an additional 32,695 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Allstate by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.36. The stock had a trading volume of 52,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,708. Allstate has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $109.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allstate will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.