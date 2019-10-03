Alpha Token (A) Market Capitalization Tops $297,099.00

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Alpha Token token can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinLim, Token Store, EtherFlyer and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Alpha Token has a total market capitalization of $297,099.00 and approximately $338.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpha Token has traded down 64.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,172,657 tokens. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alpha Token is t.me/alpha_token.

Alpha Token Token Trading

Alpha Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, EtherFlyer, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

