Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 299,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,540. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.19 and a beta of 1.49. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.69 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider James Dagg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $336,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gc Investments Llc sold 20,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $847,407.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 455,682 shares of company stock worth $16,997,010. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 63.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,433 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the software’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.7% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the software’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

