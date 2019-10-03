Alto Ventures (CVE:ATV) Stock Price Down 20%

Alto Ventures Ltd (CVE:ATV)’s share price was down 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 39,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 72,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

Alto Ventures Company Profile (CVE:ATV)

Alto Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold projects in Canada. The company holds interests in the Destiny project located in the Despinassy Township, Quebec; the Miner Lake project located to the northeast of the Town of Beardmore, Ontario; the Oxford Lake property located to the southeast of Thompson, central Manitoba; the Empress gold property located in Syine Township, Ontario; and the Windfall East property located in the Urban Township, Quebec.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.