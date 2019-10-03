AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Holding SA provides technology solutions for the global travel industry. The company’s customer groups include travel providers which consists of airlines, hotels, rail and ferry operators; travel sellers consists of travel agencies and websites, travel buyers consists of corporations and travel management companies. Amadeus IT Holding SA is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of AMADY traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,981. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.32. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $92.52.

About AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

