America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ATAX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.74. 180,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19. America First Multifamily Investors has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $494.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.30.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 51.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 42.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 26,606 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 14.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 297,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

