America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ATAX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. 80,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,101. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.29. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.35 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 51.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 412,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 297,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 180,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 107,517 shares in the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

