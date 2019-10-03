American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Stock Position Raised by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,049,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. UBS Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,043. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $94.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.10.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.85%.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

