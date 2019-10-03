American Express (NYSE:AXP) Plans 0.39000 Dividend of $0.43

American Express (NYSE:AXP) declared a 0.39000 dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the payment services company on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

American Express has raised its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. American Express has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Express to earn $8.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.29. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $129.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.49.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $879,990.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,618,653 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.