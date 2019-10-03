American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,959,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,256,000 after purchasing an additional 58,996 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1,407.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in American International Group by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 20,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $422,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.63. 159,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,709. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.76. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.72.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

