American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) by 715.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,748 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in American Renal Associates were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 68.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates during the second quarter worth $47,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates during the second quarter worth $98,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates during the second quarter worth $115,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARA opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $212.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.01.

ARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded American Renal Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on American Renal Associates from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, American Renal Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

