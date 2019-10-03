American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $20.00

American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 20.00 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $80.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of ICTPU stock remained flat at $$1,250.12 during trading hours on Thursday. American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units has a 12-month low of $1,133.00 and a 12-month high of $1,500.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,255.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1,285.87.

American Restaurant Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of Pizza Hut restaurants in the United States. As of December 30, 2003, the partnership owned and operated 100 restaurants. RMC American Management, Inc operates as the managing general partner of the partnership.

