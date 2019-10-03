American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $218.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $140.40 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.39. The company has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 47.56%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $443,666.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $12,170,537.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,119,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,697 shares of company stock valued at $14,980,814. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.87.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

