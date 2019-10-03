AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.13

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.13 and traded as low as $4.12. AmeriServ Financial shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 1,323 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered AmeriServ Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 12.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 11,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 436,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 652,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

