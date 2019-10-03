Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOLD. BidaskClub cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $8.72. 4,960,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,015. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.79% and a negative net margin of 336.41%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $201,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,740,449.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 4,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,796.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,632.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

