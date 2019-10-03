Analysts Anticipate Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) will post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.21). Evolus posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 147.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($3.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million.

EOLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Evolus in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price target on Evolus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Evolus in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolus in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Evolus by 2,224.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evolus in the second quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Evolus by 8,877.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Evolus by 429.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolus stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.53. 254,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,966. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47. Evolus has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $421.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 4.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

