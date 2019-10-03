Analysts Anticipate Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Xencor posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,260%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Xencor had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 million.

Several analysts have commented on XNCR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Xencor from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.62.

In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 35,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,424,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Kuch sold 40,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $1,650,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 42.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,073,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1,320.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 364,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after purchasing an additional 338,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 13.5% in the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,336,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,635,000 after purchasing an additional 277,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

XNCR stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.49. 292,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. Xencor has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $46.33.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.