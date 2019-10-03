Analysts Expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Post Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20. Delta Air Lines reported earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens set a $75.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.47.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $395,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,024,505.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,782.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,381. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,105 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,781,000 after buying an additional 1,400,082 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 346.4% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,141,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,808,000 after buying an additional 886,164 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,946,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,961,000 after buying an additional 850,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,124,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,331,000 after buying an additional 798,959 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $54.35 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.02.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

