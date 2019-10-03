Analysts Set AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Target Price at $78.73

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AGCO from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $88.00 target price on AGCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

Get AGCO alerts:

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $711,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,776 shares in the company, valued at $12,723,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $169,914.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,542.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,761,368. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,315,000 after purchasing an additional 181,070 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 10.3% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AGCO by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.98. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AGCO will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.