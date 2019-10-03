Analysts Set Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) PT at C$25.72

Shares of Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.72.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Detour Gold from C$25.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Detour Gold from C$19.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, July 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Detour Gold from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC upped their target price on Detour Gold from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital lowered Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Detour Gold stock traded up C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$20.56. 826,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,313. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.64. Detour Gold has a 12-month low of C$9.38 and a 12-month high of C$25.45.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$270.21 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Detour Gold will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

