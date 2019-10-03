Analysts Set Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) PT at $6.11

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

FET has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Gabelli lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:FET traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. 475,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $154.53 million, a PE ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $11.67.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $245.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.91 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Christopher Gaut acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,899.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,844,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 109,301 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 613,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

