Analysts Set Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target at C$68.75

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$68.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$72.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of GRT.UN stock traded down C$0.26 on Friday, hitting C$63.36. 24,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 7.45. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$52.37 and a 1-year high of C$65.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$63.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

