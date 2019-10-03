Analysts Set Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Price Target at $93.04

Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.04.

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hilton Hotels from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,233,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,712,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,219,000 after purchasing an additional 160,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,798,000 after purchasing an additional 544,547 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,464,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,747,000 after purchasing an additional 667,995 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,588,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 485,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $90.95. 1,366,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. Hilton Hotels has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $101.14.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 330.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

