Analysts Set Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Target Price at $112.17

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.17.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on Landstar System and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $107.82 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Landstar System from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,660,000 after buying an additional 29,381 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 1.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 36.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $622,387,000 after buying an additional 278,921 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Landstar System by 715.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period.

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.00. 8,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,737. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.49. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $121.08. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

