Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (FINS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on October 31st

Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of FINS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,708. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36. Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $21.79.

In related news, insider Cheryl Pate purchased 3,500 shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

