ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ANSYS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

ANSS stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.92. The company had a trading volume of 247,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,207. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.40. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $136.80 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $370.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.31 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 31.53%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.26, for a total value of $252,715.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in ANSYS by 128.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 129.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth $70,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

