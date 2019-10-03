Apex (CPX) Tops One Day Volume of $53,873.00

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Apex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Switcheo Network, LBank and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, Apex has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Apex has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $53,873.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011298 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Apex

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,792,327 tokens. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

