Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives $219.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Cowen set a $250.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $5.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.18. The stock had a trading volume of 13,285,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,053,996. Apple has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,536 shares of company stock worth $62,894,611. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,278,319,000 after buying an additional 1,203,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,006,058,000 after purchasing an additional 161,912 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,752,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,844,000 after purchasing an additional 214,362 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

